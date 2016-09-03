friendliest countries for expats The dark green countries are the friendlest. The Independent
Mexico ranks No. 4 on quality-of-life index

91% of expats are generally satisfied with life in Mexico

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, September 3, 2016

Mexico has dropped a couple of places in a quality-of-life ranking by expatriates but is still No. 4 in the world.

The annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, a network and guide for expatriates, found that 91% of expats in Mexico are generally satisfied with life.

For the third year in a row Mexico placed first for ease of settling in, and also scored well in subcategories such as Finding Friends, where it came first, and Feeling Welcome, placing second.

More than four in five expats in Mexico feel at home with the local culture and 53% of respondents rated friendliness of the population as very good, compared to just 26% globally.

Communication is not an issue for many, despite a language barrier: 63% agreed it was easy to learn Spanish.

Not surprisingly, personal safety was a concern for many. Forty-two per cent said they felt it was a potential disadvantage in moving to Mexico compared to the global average of only 11%.

For many, however, security concerns lessened after making the move. Fewer than one in five had a negative response about security.

Expats were happier about finances and the cost of living. Mexico ranks eighth and fifth respectively on the Personal Finance and Cost of Living indexes and its expats are twice as likely to say they are completely satisfied with their financial situation.

Worldwide, 36% of expats say the cost of housing is bad, but in Mexico the percentage is just 8%.

Mexico ranks well for family life but the quality of education was rated by 13% as very bad compared to 3% globally. Children’s safety was another concern.

Thirty per cent of Mexico respondents were retired and 40% said they intend to stay in the country for the rest of their lives. Their average age was 50.6.

The survey results are based on feedback from 14,000 respondents who offered their say on moving, living and working abroad in 67 countries.

Taiwan was ranked No. 1, Malta second and Ecuador third. At the bottom of the index was Kuwait, followed by Greece, Nigeria, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The United States placed 26th and Canada 12th.

Mexico News Daily

  • Pesobill

    They can have this pesthole!! 4 years of living there and no more , gracias a Dios !! Better choices than Mexihole .

    • Happygirl

      Mexico isn’t for everyone and it sounds like it is time for you to leave…four years is a long time… at one time it couldn’t have been so bad…after a month I’d have left if it was a “pesthole”. Good luck, life is short and you have a right to happiness. I love Mexico and Mexicans but there are days that I miss Canada. I have a feeling you’re going to miss Mexico.

    • Blair york

      Good!…Mexico doesn’t a prick like you anyway!

    • Edward

      You and Trump.

    • Elena

      My question is, why are you subscribing to a Mexican News site if you hate it that much? And Edward, stop the shit already, Trump has nothing to do with it. If you are still that politically motivated then maybe you should move back to the U.S. Keep the politics out of a non political subject, el jerko, O.K.?

    • SeaHawk68

      I just came from visiting part of my family in the USA side and I don’t want to reveal the name of the big city simply because I respect my children and I respect Americans. This is a fact, the center of the city I stayed at has thousands of homeless throughout the metropolitan area. The parks were full of tents and it looked more like a Syrian refugee camp, but they were all Americans. Let`s learn to be happy where we are at. Look at the blue skies, the birds and perhaps the sea , help a neighbor, do a good deed, and thank God you have a roof over your head.

  • Dan Tucker

    I have lived here for 8 years and, the good Lord willing I´ll be here for the rest of my life.

    • Amen, brother.

    • JPablo

      I’m just curious… where in Mexico do you live? I was born in Mexico but grew up mostly in Chicago. I’ve always said that I’ll never live in Mexico because of the poverty and corruption. Plus, in recent years I fear that cartel violence has spread to more parts of Mexico than ever before. This especially concerns me because I am an artist and tend to make political paintings. I fear that if I live in Mexico and get too political I’ll end up pissing off the wrong people. Any thoughts? Is your area relatively quiet?

      • Dan Tucker

        I live in Tuxpan, Veracruz, a relatively small town (about 70K in centro and 120K in the surrounding municipality). It is a very calm and safe place. There are still many smaller towns in Mexico that are like Tuxpan, relatively free of cartel violence. I live in the center of town and teach at several schools. I don´t make much money, but we get by. My wife is Mexican but speaks no English. We love to travel to other small towns and do so on two or three weekends each year. If you are careful not to drive at night and stay away from known ¨hot spots¨, there is no problem living here. I stay away from border towns except when I travel to the US every couple of years. I visited this town and vacationed here 15 years before moving here, so I have a great many friends. This year I have over 200 students each week from primary level to university level. My wife laughs because everywhere we go someone will shout, ¨teacher!¨ It´s a great life. We are blessed.

  • From South of the Border

    Pesobill, If you don’t like it here go back from whence you came and allow the rest of us enjoy Mexico. I have been here 4 years and 8 months just picked up my Residente Permenente visa, so I’m here for the rest of my life more or less. Mexico welcomes immigrants and I for one am grateful that it does..

  • MochaMike

    For those of you that have a bitch about Mexico (or the “other” kind)….there’s a new ghetto called Trumpexico being created. There are no on line applications, visas or qualifications required. Please go there and leave the rest of us to enjoy this beautiful country and its people.

    • SeaHawk68

      That’s clever. Why do people want us to be disgruntled and critical. it seems like they want us to be unhappy. I guess misery loves company and we certainly don`t their company.

  • Four out of five expats feel at home with the local culture? They’re fibbing.

  • lang_eddy

    my wife and I live in Mexico 4 months of every year (Winter) and really enjoy it..The people are wonderful, the weather is beautiful, the food is great…what more can one ask. We love it so much.viva Mexico.

  • Larmex99

    I have lived full time in Mexico for 8 years. It is a wonderful place full of warts and cultural land mines. Not a simple place and certainly not for everyone. If one learns the languge, travels extensively and learns the art of patience, life can be very rewarding here. 91% generally satisfied? Sure, maybe 91% of those who choose to stay. I would put the satisfaction rate at closer to 60%, which I think is exceptional. Just my opinion.

  • SeaHawk68

    I also retired here ten years ago, and the Mexican people have been warm and friendly to us. Whenever we leave for awhile–no one touches our belongings and our neighbors would be the first ones to make sure no one does. I think if you feel at home it´s because you make the effort to learn the language and the culture. When you do that, you really become acquainted with the Mexican culture and customs and not before. To be a friend, you need to be a friend yourself. If you think you are superior, they will feel it, but you are genuine they will love you.

  • csb4546

    “91% of expats in Mexico are generally satisfied with life.”
    Unfortunately, the other 9% have been kidnapped or disappeared and could not be reached for comment.

  • Jungle Cat

    MEXICO is a great place to retire and live safely and comfortable is very nice homes..Here 10 years and would not trade the state of Yucatan at all..

