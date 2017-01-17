Mexico still in top 10 for growth prospects

Annual CEO survey ranks Mexico in eighth place as an important country for growth

Mexico not only remains among the world’s most attractive countries in which to invest but has moved up a notch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual CEO Survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC, found Mexico ranked eighth, up from ninth last year, based on feedback from 1,379 CEOs from 79 countries.

The survey asked, “Which three countries, excluding the one in which you are based, do you consider most important for your organization’s overall growth prospects over the next 12 months?”

Six per cent of respondents named Mexico as one of those three, the same percentage as last year.

The survey, conducted between September and December, was presented yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

At the top of the list was the United States with 43%, followed by China with 33%, Germany 17%, the United Kingdom 15%, Japan 8%, India 7%, Brazil 7%, Mexico 6%, France 5% and Australia 5%.

Mexico News Daily

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy