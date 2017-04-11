Mexico, US both want Tomás Yarrington

Italy will decide in which country the ex-governor of Tamaulipas will face charges

Mexico and the United States are at odds once again, but it’s not over trade or border walls this time: both want the former governor of Tamaulipas, now in jail in Italy awaiting extradition.

Tomás Yarrington was arrested by Italian police Sunday night after fingerprints revealed that he was indeed the fugitive ex-governor wanted for drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges by both Mexico and the U.S.

Italian authorities will decide where Yarrington will go in a process that could take one or two months and one that will be based on bilateral extradition treaties Italy has with both countries.

Among the factors that will be considered are the gravity of the crimes in each country. In Mexico, Yarrington faces a possible 20 years in prison but in the U.S. he could get more than 90.

The time periods in which the crimes took place, the nationality and place of residence of the accused and the dates on which warrants were issued are also factors.

The newspaper Milenio reported today that Mexico sought an Interpol Red Notice on December 17, 2012 but the U.S. didn’t do so until March 1 last year.

Yarrington will appear tomorrow in a courtroom in Florence where his identity will be confirmed and whether he remains in jail or is allowed house arrest. An Italian official said the former is more common when judges believe there is a risk of flight by the accused.

A senior official with an Italian narcotics squad said investigations into Yarrington’s presence in Italy began in February. Another official in Florence said the U.S. had advised Yarrington was in the country although Mexican officials said they provided the information necessary for establishing the former governor’s whereabouts.

Yarrington was governor of Tamaulipas between 1999 and 2005.

