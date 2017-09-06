Sada at a meeting with dreamers last month in Mexico City. Sada at a meeting with dreamers last month in Mexico City.
Mexico will lobby on behalf of ‘dreamers’

Mexico 'deeply regrets' Trump administration's cancelation of program

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Mexico will lobby the United States Congress to protect young immigrants known as dreamers after yesterday’s announcement to scrap the law that protects them from deportation, a move that could see hundreds of thousands forced to return to their country of birth.

President Donald Trump’s administration said it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy in March 2018, giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative alternative.

Almost 800,000 dreamers — most of them Mexicans — have benefitted from the program introduced by former president Barack  Obama in 2012.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said his government “deeply regrets” the program’s cancelation and promised via Twitter that Mexico “stands alongside them.”

Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray said the Mexican government would focus its efforts on lobbying the U.S. Congress to guarantee legal certainty for the young immigrants before the six-month timeframe has passed, adding that it may turn to international law for support.

He indicated that Mexico not only deeply regrets the phasing out of the DACA program but is very concerned about the immigrants’ legal uncertainty.

“The government of Mexico clearly understands that immigration policy decisions in the United States are solely for U.S. citizens and their institutions. However, we cannot ignore the fact that the majority of these young people, more than 600,000, were born in Mexico. Therefore, we have a moral imperative to act through diplomatic channels . . . .”

Yesterday’s announcement coincided with the final day of the second round of NAFTA renegotiation talks but Videgaray said it would not affect that process.

Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, Gerónimo Gutiérrez, also stressed that Mexico would defend the dreamers’ rights, saying at a press conference that the federal government will ensure they have “adequate representation.”

However, if it were necessary for them to return to Mexico, he said they would do so under the “best conditions” while a government statement said that “Mexico will receive dreamers who return to our country with open arms.”

The head of Mexico’s largest university described the DACA cancelation as a sign of xenophobia and hate. Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of the National Autonomous University, said the problem would be identifying where the youths wished to go upon arriving in Mexico and finding them spaces in the educational system.

Undersecretary for North American relations Carlos Manuel Sada said that a special labor bank would be created for returning dreamers. Loans at preferential rates, national and international scholarships, access to education without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures, revalidation of studies completed in the U.S. and access to health care will also be available to returnees.

While Mexico is taking steps to help dreamers integrate into Mexican society should the need arise, Sada expressed concern that changes to legislation could unleash a “witch hunt” aimed at dreamers whose permission to be in the United States under DACA had expired.

Dreamers are officially described as undocumented migrants who arrived in the U.S. before the age of 16 and have lived there since June 15, 2007. They had to be under 30 when the dreamers policy was enacted in 2012.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp)

  • cooncats

    In the first place, Trump didn’t cancel the program and it was illegal to begin with. For those who do not understand the U.S. system of governance, the POTUS does not have the right to write his own laws or change enacted laws. This is totally within the purview of the Congress. Trump has given said Congress six long months to properly enact a legal immigration reform which would include some form of DACA.

    I keep wondering why Mexico continues to have this idea that its citizens have the right to enter the U.S. without benefit of legal papers while being very firm with the folks coming in the opposite direction that not only had we better have said legal papers we had also better come fully prepared and capable of supporting ourselves without any government assistance. I also wonder when Mexico is going to face the massive failure of its own government and business community to build a nation whose citizens don’t have to leave home to survive.

    Unfortunately, I think a lot of people are being taken in by the diversionary scapegoating of the U.S. by the governing elite here in what appears to be a largely successful attempt to distract the people from the foregoing double standard and failure to provide for its own.

    • Mike S

      First, those who came to the US many years ago were lured by promises of higher paying jobs and no labor hiring law enforcement. That suited the GOP business wing just fine because they loved the cheap good labor and the easy union busting. The enforcement against business owners, Big Ag, food processors, restaurants, landscaping companies, construction labor et al was non-existent. Those young children brought by their parents had no say in the matter and Americanized quickly- mostly through school over the years. Finally starting in 2008, there was a crack-down on labor hiring, recent arrivals, and law-breakers… deportations shot up and big numbers were added to the border patrol and ICE. Number of undocumented residents started declining. Those lured north and their children had put roots down after ten plus years (some 20 & 30 years).. Now Trump and pontificating a-holes like coon want all those young people uprooted and deported to a country they never knew. This is pure demagoguing for Trump’s bigoted political base. As far as I’m concerned, those American Dreamers are far better and more productive members of our society than Trump’s base of angry, bigoted, ignorant, gullible, deplorables with addiction problems actually believing Mexicans had something to do with the GREAT BUSH RECESSION or losing their lob because of automation.
      We owe them a path to permanent residency.

  • Güerito

    So, in the NAFTA negotiations, the Canadian and US delegations are trying to get Mexico to improve work conditions and increase wages for Mexican workers. Mexico says NO.

    Here with DACA and illegal immigration, the Mexican government is trying to force the US to keep millions of Mexicans who fled north for greater opportunity and security.

    I guess that’s why most Mexicans realize their government doesn’t give a sh*t about them.

