Mexico wins silver in women’s high diving

'One of world's best cliff divers' places second at 20-meter event in Hungary

Fresh off a cliff-diving win in Portugal earlier this month, Mexico’s Adriana Jiménez won silver today at the women’s 20-meter high diving event at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old diver was out of the medal places until her final dive, putting her in second place behind Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland.

Jiménez’ medal was the second for Mexico at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) event in Budapest. Divers Rommel Pacheco Marrufo and Viviana del Ángel Peniche also won silver, competing in a team event July 19.

It was a “spectacular final dive” that sealed Jiménez’ win in the women’s event at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in São Miguel, Azores, on July 9. (See the video below.)

That was preceded by a gold-medal win at the FINA High Diving World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in April.

Jiménez lives in Mexico City where she trains daily at the National High Performance Center, spending up to four hours a day in the gym or on the diving board.

It has been a good year after what Red Bull Cliff Diving describes as a “patchy” 2016 in which she didn’t make the podium once, though she finished fifth overall.

Red Bull says Jiménez loves dancing, hates running and is one of the world’s best cliff divers.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reuters (en)

Jiménez’ medal-winning dive in Azores earlier this month.