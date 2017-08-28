MX won’t negotiate via social networks

Mexico will not conduct trade negotiations through social networks, the Foreign Affairs Secretariat said yesterday after United States President Donald Trump suggested — not for the first time — that he may have to terminate NAFTA.

“We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico and Canada,” Trump wrote yesterday morning on Twitter. “Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?”

That tweet followed an earlier one in which Trump once again picked up the border wall theme. “With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.”

The Foreign Affairs Secretariat said in a statement that no aspect of the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the U.S. would be managed through social networks or declarations in media outlets.

It rejected once again the notion that Mexico would pay for a wall on the border between the two countries. “. . . our country will not pay, in any way and under no circumstances, for a wall or physical barrier” on the Mexican border.

“This determination is not part of Mexico’s negotiating strategy but a principle of sovereignty and national dignity.”

The secretariat repeated Mexico’s position that violence generated by drug trafficking is a shared problem that would end should the high demand for drugs in the U.S. do the same.

“International criminal organizations have caused the deaths of thousands of Mexicans, including members of the armed forces and police, and thousands of people from the U.S.,” the statement said.

“Only on the basis of shared responsibility, team work and mutual trust will we be able to overcome this challenge.”

Earlier this year, Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto agreed they would not publicly discuss who would pay for a border wall, thus ending a communications breakdown between the two countries.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, a likely candidate in next year’s presidential election and current head of the National Governors’ Conference, yesterday labeled Trump’s policies as “dangerous” and said they were causing damage to an entire country, referring to the U.S.

He also said it would not be Mexico’s fault if the trade agreement were terminated, and forecast that a trading relationship would continue with U.S. businesses through other means should that happen.

Mancera said Mexico must also improve relations with countries to the south.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)