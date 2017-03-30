Mexico’s heaviest man has shed 170 kilos

Gastric bypass is next step for Juan Franco, who weighed 590 kg last fall

The man considered last fall to be Mexico’s heaviest may have lost the title after losing 170 kilograms.

And having reduced his weight from 590 kilos to 420, Juan Pedro Franco is now eligible for the first of two surgeries necessary for a complete gastric bypass.

National news outlets called him the world’s most obese man last November, but according to Wikipedia he would have ranked second behind a Saudia Arabia man who tipped the scales at 610. (Franco himself is not on the list.)

Franco, 32, has been heavy most of his life. Born weighing a healthy 3.4 kilograms, he was up to 230 kilograms by the time he was 17.

The man’s condition resulted in diabetes, hypertension and lung conditions that put his life at risk. After seeking help — and never obtaining it — from authorities in his hometown Aguascalientes and the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Health Sciences and Nutrition, among other institutions, a team of specialist doctors agreed to take Franco’s case.

Last November, the physicians led by bariatric specialist José Antonio Castañeda and Franco’s relatives collaborated in transporting the patient to a medical facility in Guadalajara.

Four months later, Franco has lost 170 kilograms thanks to an exercise and dieting regimen ordered and overseen by the team of doctors.

Franco’s mother has been an essential part of the process, “religiously” preparing her son’s meals, which consist mostly of fish, red meat and vegetables.

The dramatic weight loss has put Franco on the right course for the next and decisive stage of his treatment, a gastric bypass.

Come May 9, the doctors will operate and make his stomach smaller. Using staples, the stomach will be divided into a small upper section and a larger lower section. The top, called the pouch, is where food will go once consumed. As a result the patient will eat less and lose weight.

“The probability of something going awry during the procedure is 3%, but with the added risks of obesity that percentage increases to between 60 and 65%,” explained Castañeda.

“We’re most concerned about his heart under the surgical stress and anesthesia . . . which could unleash a series of events that could generate health conditions and death,” he said, adding that Franco’s heart, while not in tip-top shape, is the best it can be.

The surgery will be over in 15 minutes, and will be paid for the Gastric Bypass Mexico clinic.

Franco knows the risks of his operation: “We must leave fear behind. If I am not treated I will die, but there could be complications after the treatment. I am confident that that won’t happen.”

After the first surgery, Franco is expected to lose an additional 200 kilograms within about six months.

After that he will be ready for the second, the bypass proper. The surgeons will connect a small part of the small intestine to a small hole in the pouch. As a result, Franco will eat even less and his body will absorb fewer calories.

At the conclusion of Franco’s treatment, in a minimum of two years’ time, his doctors say he will weigh 80 kilograms.

Source: El Universal (sp)