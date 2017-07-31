Migrants abandoned: 147 left in trailer

Bound for the US, they made it as far as Veracruz

Immigration officials say 147 Central American migrants were found Saturday abandoned in a rural area in Veracruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The migrants said they had been traveling in a cramped, poorly ventilated tractor-trailer when their human smugglers pulled off the road in Ozuluama and left them and the trailer, promising to return.

The migrants were en route to the United States from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Forty-eight were minors, 14 of those unaccompanied by an adult.

They had been abandoned without food or water.

State police said local residents provided initial assistance after the migrants walked to the nearby community of Tantima looking for food and water.

Ten migrants died earlier this month in Texas after being abandoned in a stifling tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot. More than 100 people had been packed into the trailer for the journey from the border to San Antonio.

Seven of the dead were from Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp), Excélsior (sp)