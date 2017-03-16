Monterrey is ranked Mexico’s best city

Monterrey is the best city in Mexico for quality of life, according to the latest quality of living survey by Mercer, the international human resources consulting firm.

The capital of Nuevo León was one of two Mexican cities on the list of 231 and ranked 110th. Mexico City was ranked No. 128, down one position from last year.

Most of the cities that ranked in the top 10 were in Europe, with Vienna in first place for the eighth year in a row. It was followed by the German cities of Munich and Dusseldorf.

The highest ranked city in Latin America was Montevideo, Chile, in 79th place.

One of the key factors in the rankings is infrastructure — access to transportation, reliable electricity and drinkable water, which Mercer says is pivotal in determining the quality of living.

The survey is intended to provide multinational corporations and governments with information for making decisions about expanding business operations and sending expatriates on assignment.

