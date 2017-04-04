More autonomous cars for Mexican schools

The collaboration between Mexico and Germany in the field of self-driving cars continues with the donation of another 10 scale models for use by students and researchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles are scaled-down versions of the 2010 Volkswagen Passat, named Autonomos, that traveled 2,400 kilometers without a driver from Sonora to Mexico City in the fall of 2015.

Autonomos is the creation of Mexican-born Raúl Rojas González, a professor of artificial intelligence and robotics at the Free University of Berlin. He is also a graduate of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), and is currently working at the University of Nevada, focusing on intelligent systems, robotics and self-driving cars.

This year’s donation is the second. In June last year Rojas donated a first batch of 12 of the vehicles to 10 colleges and research institutions.

The professor’s goal is to bring Mexican students and researchers closer to what he calls the “technology of the future,” encouraging them to develop their own automotive projects.

Through this second donation, students from IPN, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and several institutions in the states of Zacatecas, Baja California and Oaxaca will get the chance to further study the emerging science and technology required to create a completely autonomous, self-driving car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rojas explained that the scale models are equipped with the same technology — designed by him in Berlin — as their full-blown counterpart, including an onboard computer, 3D sensors and GPS systems.

The vehicles also have an array of cameras, radars and lasers that allow it to assess its surroundings and the speed and position of other vehicles on the road.

José María Celaya, a professor at the Autonomous University of Zacatecas, said the vehicles “will allow students to practice and create autonomous driving algorithms that can be extrapolated for full-blown vehicles at low cost.”

The donation is part of a collaborative, year-long event known as the Dual Year of Germany and Mexico. The former country’s ambassador to Mexico explained that the cars would “solve serious mobility issues like those of Mexico City,” where more than half a million vehicles create a situation he described as unsustainable.

“In the future, we will have to get used to autonomous [vehicles] shared by several individuals. What 10 years ago was science fiction is a reality today,” added Viktor Elbling.

Rojas concurred, predicting that the Autonomos system will be ready to hit the roads by by the year 2020, although at least 20 more years’ worth of research is needed before the system is ready to operate in city environments.

Source: Milenio (sp)