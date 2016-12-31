More cocaine seized on Pacific coast

Navy reports seizures totaling 12.7 tonnes, six times more than in 2014 and 2015 combined

Mexico’s Pacific coast has become a popular destination for criminal organizations moving cocaine internationally.

This year saw the largest amount seized since President Enrique Peña Nieto took office in 2012.

The Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) reported that while in 2014 and 2015 just under two tonnes of the illegal substance were confiscated, the figure has risen to 12.7 tonnes this year.

The port of Manzanillo in the state of Colima has recorded the largest amount of cocaine confiscated from ships, but the largest number of seizures occur at sea — up to 450 kilometers offshore — where South American drug traffickers make use of speedboats to rendezvous with their Mexican counterparts.

Cocaine was seized this year in 26 operations. Two of them were in Puerto Progreso, Yucatán, and the port of Veracruz, while 12 were at sea: five off Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas; three off Acapulco, Guerrero; three more off Huatulco, Oaxaca; and one off Manzanillo, Colima.

The cocaine seizures made on the Pacific coast totaled 9.9 tonnes, of which 2.9 were nabbed in Manzanillo.

Twelve containers’ worth were seized in the latter port. Six had come from Colombia, three from Ecuador, two from Chile and one from Panama.

Manzanillo appears to be the most popular port for drug traffickers, notably the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which are fighting for control of the plaza. As a result, the newspaper El Universal reported yesterday, Colima is now in first place for intentional homicides per 100,000 people.

Source: El Universal (sp)

