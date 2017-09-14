More dogs for Mexico courtesy of Mérida

Mexico’s relations with the Unites States may be cool in some respects but not when it comes to drug-sniffing dogs.

The U.S. government has delivered 25 dogs trained in detecting illegal substances and explosives to law enforcement agencies in nine states.

The donation and training of the dog’s handlers is part of the ongoing Mérida Initiative, an agreement designed to help fund police and military efforts to combat organized crime in Mexico and Central America.

“The border security program of the Mérida Initiative supports canine units in Mexico with the goal of strengthening the capabilities of police forces in their fight against insecurity and organized crime, as well as border security in airports, seaports and Mexican land border crossings,” said the embassy of the United States in a prepared statement.

Together with the training of the dogs and their handlers, the border security program also entails the delivery of equipment and vehicles for the well-being of the canines.

Directors of canine units, their handlers and veterinarians can also receive certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) through the same program.

Since the signing of the Mérida Initiative in 2008, the government of the United States has donated over 300 canines to Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp)