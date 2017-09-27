More eruptions seen at El Popo volcano

There were more eruptions this morning at the Popocatépetl volcano in the state of Puebla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Disaster Prevention Center (Cenapred) reported today the eruptions began at 3:30 this morning when the volcano emitted incandescent lava fragments and ash. Ashfall was reported in the state of México municipality of Ecatzingo.

There have been reports that the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico disturbed North America’s second-highest volcano, also known as El Popo, but Cenapred says there’s no connection.

A former communal lands official in San Pedro Nexapa, a community situated 12 kilometers from the volcano, claims there has been more activity at Popocatépetl since the 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

But Cenapred said nothing had changed at the volcano, which is monitored 24 hours a day.

“It’s important to emphasize that up to this moment no significant increase has been seen in activity at the volcano that could be connected” with the earthquake, said the federal agency.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)