More migrant children reported last year

Numbers are trending upwards but still below those of 2014

After several months of respite the number of children and teenagers attempting and failing to cross the Mexico-U.S. border illegally is once again on the rise.

According to a report published in late January by Conapo, the National Population Council, measures intended to contain and deter unaccompanied minors traveling to the United States have failed.

Instead, those measures have had the unwanted effect of forcing the migrants to seek more dangerous routes that expose them further to the exploitation by human traffickers.

Conapo’s report quoted U.S. Border Patrol figures, which indicated that between October 2015 and August 2016, 54,000 unaccompanied undocumented children and teenagers were detained at the border, a sharp increase over the less than 40,000 detained during the previous year.

While the trend is on the rise, current figures are still below the more than 68,000 reported during 2014.

The document explained that the increase has been fueled largely by Central Americans.

Most of them are fleeing El Salvador, continued Conapo, “in direct relation to the increase in violence experienced in that country.”

Most minors, both Central American and Mexican, favor crossing the border throughTexas. Arizona and California have also detected unaccompanied minor migrants, but to a lesser degree.

Source: Milenio (sp)