More pedestrians injured in accidents

Numbers were up 9% last year; Mexico City has been seeing improvement since 2014

The number of pedestrians injured in traffic accidents rose 9% last year to 25,036, according to the federal Health Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government department also reported that 60% of those victims were men, and the most common age was 20 to 24.

Sixty-six per cent of the injuries occurred in just seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, State of México, Chihuahua, Guanajuato and Puebla.

At the other end of the list were Tlaxcala, Morelos, Yucatán and Campeche, which reported fewer than 150 accidents.

Nuevo León saw a huge increase: it reported 523 cases in 2015 but the figure soared to 4,528 last year in a state with 1.8 million registered vehicles. In Mexico City, with 4.7 million vehicles, there were 5,690 pedestrians injured.

While Nuevo León’s numbers went way up, Mexico City’s changed very little: there were four more cases last year than in 2015. But that year’s number plunged from 6,774 in 2014.

That city’s strategies for creating safer streets for pedestrians have been cited as the reason for the improvement.

Fifty-four intersections have been redesigned with pedestrians in mind, an initiative that local authorities claim has reduced the number of accidents by as much as 60%.

The road ahead is still a long one: a study performed by the National Academy of Medicine found what most inhabitants of Mexican cities already know: the country favors the use of motor vehicles over the needs of pedestrians in general.

An added concern for pedestrians is the fear of being robbed.

An official poll found out that close to 40% of Mexicans opted for means of traveling other than walking, fearing becoming victims of a crime, while 50% said street lighting was lacking in their cities.

Source: Milenio (sp)