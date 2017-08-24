Morena leads the latest poll asking voters which party they would choose for president. Morena leads the latest poll asking voters which party they would choose for president.
News

Morena still on top in new election poll

Governing PRI gained four points while National Action Party lost four

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, August 24, 2017

The relatively new left-wing party Morena continues to hold on to first place in a new poll in which voters were asked which party they would vote for if a presidential election were held the day of the survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morena dropped a point to 23% while the National Action Party lost ground, dropping four points to 19%. The governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), on the other hand, moved up four points to 16%.

The Democratic Revolution Party dropped from 7% to 6%.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,000 adults between August 10 and 17 by the newspaper El Universal and the polling firm Buendía&Laredo. The comparisons are from the previous poll, conducted in May.

The PRI also made some gains among its strongest opponents.

Last May, 50% said they would never vote for the party. Some have since changed their minds because the percentage declined to 41% in the latest survey.

Morena lost points for that particular question, polling 14% this time around, compared to 10% in May.

For most, the worst outcome of the 2018 presidential election would be a PRI win. Fifty-two per cent echoed that sentiment, while only 32% feared a victory by Morena and its firebrand leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The election will be held July 1 next year. Voters will also elect a new federal Congress.

Source: El Universal (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com

THE MND POLL

What do you think?

THE STORY: Pod hotel concept comes to Mexico City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT