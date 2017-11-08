Most Oaxaca victims homeless at Christmas

Only 12% of houses lost in earthquakes will be rebuilt by end of the year

Of the 25,626 homes lost in the September earthquakes in the state of Oaxaca, fewer than 12% will have been rebuilt by the end of the year.

The head of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) said “at least 3,000 homes” will be erected in time for the Christmas holidays.

“In Oaxaca, Infonavit [National Workers’ Housing Fund] builds 1,000 homes every year. Where we’re going now is a gigantic process of rebuilding more than 25,000 homes with everyone’s effort, because reconstruction is everyone’s job,” said Sedatu chief Rosario Robles Berlanga.

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck on the night of September 7 was followed by thousands of replicas and a 7.1-magnitude quake in central Mexico on September 19, causing damage to 63,386 dwellings in Oaxaca.

Of those, 37,751 were determined to have been only partially damaged, while the remaining 25,626 were deemed destroyed.

Robles also reported that the delivery of funds to those whose homes were damaged or destroyed has been accelerated with the expectation that a larger number of homes will be rebuilt by the end of March.

Owners of houses that were partially damaged during the most seismically active month in memory receive 15,000 pesos (US $786), while those who lost everything receive 120,000 pesos.

Robles said the first 10,000 homes to be rebuilt will also be equipped with basic appliances to “improve the quality of life of their inhabitants.”

Source: Milenio (sp)