Moving giant tanks will delay traffic

Convoy of tanks and towers is traveling through Querétaro to Tula, Hidalgo

Motorists can expect some delays over the next two weeks as a convoy of giant tanks and towers makes its way through Querétaro to Hidalgo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six huge tanks and two fractional towers left the city of Querétaro yesterday bound for the Pemex refinery in Tula, Hidalgo.

Transportation authorities warn there will be delays and detours along the route, and even the temporary removal of overpasses due to the height of the tanks.

The convoy will follow the Querétaro-San Luis Potosí highway, bypass the city of Querétaro on the Libramiento Norte, take the state highway to Montenegro, state highways 500 and 200 to Tequisquiapan followed by the San Juan del Río-Xilitla federal highway and finally the Mexico City-Querétaro highway.

The Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) advised that the shipment will require dismantling and lifting 10 pedestrian and five vehicular overpasses along the route, and replacing them once the convoy has passed.

The fractional towers are 83 meters long, 11 wide and 13 high and weigh 153 tonnes. The tanks weigh 700 tonnes each, for a total weight of some 5,118 tonnes, the SCT said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each tank rides on two trailers, one with 160 wheels and the other with 192 to support the immense weight.

The convoy is currently on highway 57 where it will affect traffic over the next three days, said an SCT spokesman, who advised drivers to use alternative routes.

The tanks were fabricated in Spain and arrived in Mexico last year. The process of moving them and the towers began in April.

They will be installed at the Tula refinery as part of an upgrade and modernization project.

Source: Reforma (sp), AM Querétaro (sp)









Photos: Diario de Querétaro