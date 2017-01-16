Music festival shooter was after one person

Attorney General said victim was part of the security team at the Playa del Carmen event

The shooter in a Playa del Carmen nightclub this morning had entered the bar for the sole purpose of killing one person, the Attorney General of Quintana Roo said this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Ángel Pech Cen said that conclusion was reached after officials reviewed security video from within the Blue Parrot, where five people were killed and 15 wounded between 2:00 and 3:00am.

The shooter’s victim was identified by Pech as a Mexican and one of the security personnel working for the BPM Festival, an international electronic music festival that was wrapping up last night in the Riviera Maya city.

Two other security personnel were also killed, a Canadian identified as Kirk Wilson and an Italian, Pessina Daniel. Two others had not yet been identified as of this afternoon.

Eight of the wounded have been released from hospital while the rest are being treated for multiple bullet wounds.

The Attorney General said it appeared there were “a lot of people carrying arms” in the club, and that many of those wounded were hit when security personnel were attempting to shoot the attacker. The latter escaped, he said, and may have been assisted by a taxi in getting away.

Pech said earlier in a television interview that another line of investigation concerned a possible dispute over extortion payments or a territorial disagreement between crime gangs.

A bulletin issued earlier today by the Attorney General’s office said it was also investigating another possible exchange of gunfire at the club last night.

A witness who was in another bar nearby told the newspaper Milenio he heard 17 gunshots.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy