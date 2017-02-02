MX denies Trump made troops threat

White House spokesman confirms the remark but says it was 'lighthearted'

The government has issued an emphatic denial that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to Mexico when he spoke last Friday with President Enrique Peña Nieto, while in the U.S. a White House official has confirmed that Trump did indeed say he might send troops but the remark was intended to be “lighthearted.”

Mexican government spokesman Eduardo Sánchez Hernández told a press conference yesterday evening that Trump didn’t say “any such thing,” and described the discussion as respectful.

In a radio interview he described the report as “nonsense and a downright lie.”

The Associated Press reported yesterday it had obtained a copy of a transcript of part of the call from a person with access who released it on condition of anonymity.

The White House spokesman, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that Trump’s comments were part of a discussion about how Mexico and the U.S. could work together to combat drug cartels and other criminal elements and make the border more secure. It was “a pleasant and constructive” conversation.

Another account of the discussion between the two leaders was published yesterday by the website Proyecto Puente, information that also appeared on Aristegui Noticias.

Journalist Dolia Estévez wrote on Proyecto Puente that confidential sources in both Mexico and the U.S. said Trump had threatened Peña Nieto with military intervention.

The Foreign Affairs Secretariat responded by charging that the information published was based on fabrications “with evidence of harmful intent.”

“The assertions that you make about said conversation do not correspond to the reality of it,” wrote Communications Director Claudia Algori Guzmán in a letter to Estévez, claiming the person cited as the confidential source in Mexico had lied about the call.

President Peña Nieto has seen his popularity improve due to his stance against Trump, said a political analyst, and Mexicans have rallied around him.

But Ruben Aguilar said the reports about the phone call could undercut that if he is viewed as “weak,” AP reported.

Source: Forbes (sp), Milenio (sp), The Associated Press (en)