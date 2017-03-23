“MX drops 3 places on development index”

Mexico’s ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index has declined for the fourth year in a row.

The 2016 report, released Tuesday, puts Mexico in 77th place on the list of 185 countries. Norway placed first and the Central African Republic last.

The report, compiled annually, evaluates countries’ development in terms of social well-being, including life expectancy, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling and and income per capita.

Mexico fell three places in 2016 from the 2015 ranking of 74.

