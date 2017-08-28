MX loses to Japan but wins gold in Taipei

Little League team wins consolation final; MX has record medal count at Universiade

Mexico’s dreams of an international baseball championship were shattered by Japan Saturday, but sports fans can find some consolation in this country’s record medal count at the world university games in Taipei, Taiwan.

After beating Canada last Thursday, Mexico’s team at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania was unable to score a single run against Japan for the international championship, losing 0-5.

With a history as a winning team, Japan made a solid start by scoring four runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Mexico’s team, from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, redeemed itself yesterday with a 14-8 win over the United States’ Southeast team in the consolation final.

Japan went on to win the championship 12-2 over the U.S. Southwest team.

In Taipei, meanwhile, Mexico’s 21 medals — six gold, five silver and 10 bronze — at the 29th Summer Universiade are a record, and the games are not over yet.

Mexico’s best performances have been in diving, where it has won four gold medals and a bronze.

Mexican athletes have won two bronze in archery, a gold and three silver in athletics, a gold and a silver in golf, seven bronze in taekwondo and a silver in weightlifting.

Mexico has 211 athletes participating in the games, which wrap up Wednesday.

Source: Vanguardia (sp)