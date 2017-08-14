MX rejects force to solve Venezuela crisis

Mexico has rejected the use of force to resolve the current political crisis in Venezuela in response to United States President Donald Trump’s statement on Friday that military force was an option.

The Mexican government said in a prepared statement Saturday that it rejected the use of force, or threats of its use, in international relations, declaring that the situation in Venezuela cannot be resolved through military action, either internal or external.

The Foreign Affairs Secretariat said 12 countries, including Mexico, signed a pact last week in Lima, Peru, in which violence and force were both firmly rejected in the case of Venezuela.

Instead, it condemned the rupture in democratic order in that country and refused to recognize the national constituent assembly created by President Nicolás Maduro to rewrite the constitution.

“Mexico reaffirms the contents of the Declaration of Lima and will continue to use all diplomatic efforts possible to restore democracy in Venezuela through a peaceful, negotiated solution.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray repeated Mexico’s position in a Twitter post. “The crisis in Venezuela can’t be resolved through military actions, internally or externally.”

Colombia, which is the United States’ staunchest ally in Latin America, also condemned military measures and the use force that would encroach on Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Trump had been asked by a reporter what options were available to the U.S. to deal with Venezuela and the steadily worsening civil unrest in that country.

“We have many options for Venezuela and by the way, I’m not going to rule out a military option,” Trump said.

