MX-US border wall ‘disappeared’ Saturday

A Mexican artist has found a way to make the United States border wall disappear: paint it sky blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

An art project performed simultaneously on Saturday at three locations on the Mexico-United States saw painters go to work in an effort described by the coordinating artist as a “symbolic act of resistance against violence and oppression.”

Using the closest shade of blue to the color of the daytime sky that Ana Teresa Fernández could find, she and volunteers from both sides of the border went to work on 50-meter stretches of the border fence, which “disappeared” under the paint rollers and brushes in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Agua Prieta, Sonora; and Mexicali, Baja California.

Fernández “fell in love” with the blue skies of Ciudad Juárez, and the color became the source of inspiration for her latest border art project.

“Visually erasing the border is a pacifist action of political activism in favor of liberty . . . it’s like a war tactic, to penetrate at three spots at the same time, making three holes along the border in three different states,” she said of the project.

A longtime inhabitant of both sides of the border, Fernández has been witness to countless stories of separated families; “people divided emotional and physically.”

The stories, she said, made her wonder how different life would be if there were no borders dividing people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernández broadcast the painting project on the Periscope live streaming service, thus concluding a triptych of art inspired by and performed on the border.

Her previous work on the border fence, known collectively as Erasing the Border, occurred in 2011 in Tijuana and in Nogales the following year.

The current event, “Erasing Borders With Art,” also includes the painting of a musical-themed mural on the border fence at Agua Prieta, and a musical concert to be held on both sides of the border.

Agua Prieta artist Mario Leyva has been tasked with creating the mural, which will consist of “musical instruments . . . music knows no frontiers; everybody, everywhere listens to music . . . [the mural] will try to represent that.”

Leyva’s mural will be finished by Saturday, the day when the Concert Without Borders will be celebrated, both in Agua Prieta and in Douglas, Arizona.

Source: El Imparcial (sp), El Diario (sp)

























