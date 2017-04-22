Narco lab production $2mn of meth a day

A synthetic drug lab discovered last month in a remote area of Sinaloa is estimated by Army officials to have produced up to US $2 million worth of crystal meth per day.

The rough terrain surrounding the decommissioned laboratory and concealment measures undertaken by its owners made it impossible for surveillance helicopters to spot.

The laboratory, one of the largest of its kind to be discovered, was able to produce anywhere between 100 and 200 kilograms of crystal methedrine every 24 hours.

One kilogram of the illegal substance can reach prices of up to $10,000 on the Mexico-United States border.

A military spokesman said the discovery of the facilities meant the Mexican Army had delivered a harsh blow to the finances of the Sinaloa Cartel.

It was troops on foot who were searching and destroying marijuana and opium poppy plantations that came upon the narco-laboratory.

Since then, the facility has been under guard by the federal Attorney General’s office, which has coordinated its dismantling with firms specialized in the handling of highly toxic and polluting materials.

The laboratory can only be reached by walking two kilometers from the community of El Veinticuatro, population 60. No path leads there, save for a dry stream bed that at places narrows to a breadth of only half a meter.

In order to set up the laboratory — described by the authorities as rustic — members of the Sinaloa Cartel had to transport all the necessary supplies and equipment on mules or wheelbarrows, or by placing small tree trunks on the ground and using them as makeshift rails.

The facility was located on a 600-square-meter piece of land located near a ravine. Everything on the site was powered by gasoline-fueled electric generators.

The crystal meth lab was mostly open to the air, with tarps serving both as roofing and a low-tech concealment measure. Officials say the processes performed there severely polluted the area.

The chemicals used in the manufacture of the methedrine have seeped deep into the ground and contaminated the groundwater.

Source: Milenio (sp)