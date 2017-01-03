Narco-related murders were up 31% in 2016

Crime figures are in from one source for 2016 and they are similar to preliminary ones reported in December, confirming that levels of violence were comparable to those registered during the worst years of the drug war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper Milenio, which has tallied organized crime-related murders on a monthly basis since 2007, reported yesterday that 2016 closed with a total of 10,967 victims of murder involving crime gangs: every day 29 people were executed as a result of turf wars and the settling of scores or in clashes with soldiers or police.

The figure represents an increase of close to 31% compared to 2015, and makes the fourth year of President Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term the most violent.

Seven states saw most of last year’s violence: Guerrero, Chihuahua, Michoacán, State of México, Guanajuato, Sinaloa and Veracruz recorded 60% of all documented assassinations.

For the second year in a row, Guerrero was the most violent state in the country, with a tally of 1,832 deaths caused by drug cartels — the highest in 10 years.

In the last decade there have been 10,427 cases in the state, and more than half of those were reported during the last four years.

Crime gang-related murders in Chihuahua saw an increase of just under 5%, bringing last year’s total to 937.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state has experienced far worse: between 2009 and 2011, the year-end tally never slid under the 3,000-victim mark.

But it can still be considered the most violent state of the last 10 years. With 21,112 crime gang killings, close to 25% of the decade’s total occurred in Chihuahua.

Michoacán figured for the first time in the top three states with most murders since 2011. Last year’s tally was 908 narco-related deaths.

The total number of organized crime-related deaths tallied by Milenio throughout Mexico since 2007 is 91,529, all killed in clashes among rival crime gangs or in confrontations between gangs and security forces.

On the other side of the coin are states that closed the year with very few murders. They were Aguascalientes, Campeche, Nayarit, Tlaxcala and Yucatán.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy