Narcos can save by reusing old tunnels

US fills them in but Mexico says it hasn't the necessary funds to do so

Drug smugglers are able to save a bit of money on tunnel building at the Mexico-United States border: they can just use the old ones.

Mexican and U.S. officials say at least six tunnels have been reactivated by traffickers in recent years because — on the Mexican side — they have not been filled in, says a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The U.S. has been filling drug tunnels as far as the border with concrete and has done so since 2007, at a cost of US $8.7 million.

But Mexican authorities simple seal off the tunnel entrance, leaving the tunnel itself intact, due to lack of funds.

“The biggest threat is that it’s a huge open invitation for drug traffickers, and it’s definitely going to be taken advantage of,” said Michael Unzueta, a former special agent in charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Diego.

An estimated 20 large tunnels are basically intact on the Mexican side of the border, officials say.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates that 148 drug smuggling tunnels have been built since 2006, most in Arizona and California.

