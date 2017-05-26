Nayarit Congress votes to abolish fuero

Are the days of the fuero truly numbered? The constitutional immunity from prosecution that is enjoyed by government officials is slowly being abolished, state by state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, it was the state Congress of Nayarit that voted to abolish the measure.

With 26 votes in favor and four abstentions, state Deputies approved the removal of political privilege granted until now to government officials in office, including themselves, the governor, mayors and high ranking municipal staff, and members of the judiciary, the state human rights commission and the local transparency institute, among others.

Public officials “will no longer be able to exceed their authority and will stand trial like any other citizen in the state,” said the president of the Congress. Over 600 such officials currently enjoy the fuero’s protection.

“The reforms and abolishments made to the state’s constitution echo the voices of different sectors of society [that demanded] the end of privileges granted to public officials, allowing for more transparency and efficiency in the performance of those whose job is representing society,” continued Jorge Segura López.

The proposal needs to gain approval by the state’s 20 municipalities to take effect.

If approved, Nayarit will join Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Campeche, Baja California, Nuevo León, Mexico City and Yucatán in abolishing the fuero. Guerrero Congress members voted recently to maintain the status quo.

Source: Milenio (sp)