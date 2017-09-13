Nayarit’s electric bill nine months overdue

New governor takes office next week and wants it paid before he does

One week before Nayarit Governor Roberto Sandoval Castañeda finishes his term, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has suspended electrical service to several state agencies that are in arrears.

The CFE is owed more than 20 million pesos (US $1.1 million), a debt that has been piling up since January when Sandoval’s Secretariat of Administration and Finances stopped paying the bill.

The incoming administration led by governor-elect Antonio Echevarría García has been aware of the debt and his transition team had demanded that it be paid off before the swearing-in ceremony next Tuesday. The request apparently fell on deaf ears.

“How many more unreported debts will we find to suppliers, [the federal Secretariat of] Finance, workers, pension and social security funds or SAT [the Federal Tax Administration]?” Echevarría complained in a Facebook post.

The governor-elect believes there was political motivation on the part of the CFE in not acting sooner to collect the debt.

Echeverría recalled that the CFE cut off the power to the municipal government of Tepic, capital of the state, when it fell behind by just 15 days. That government was formed by an alliance between the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and National Action (PAN) parties. Governor Sandoval is a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

“We now know that the state government had not been meeting its commitments since January and nobody did anything for nine months. The [CFE] only acted now, days before the change in government,” wrote Echeverría on Facebook, warning that his administration would fight back.

