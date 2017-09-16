Netflix drama series location scout killed

A seasoned film location scout hired by Netflix for the upcoming fourth season of the series Narcos has been found dead in a remote area in the state of México.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bullet-riddled body of Carlos Muñoz Portal, 37, was found in a vehicle in the town of San Bartolo Actopan in the municipality of Temascalapa. There was evidence that he had been chased by his assailants.

A friend of Muñoz told the newspaper El País that all he knew was that the location scout had left Monday to look for shooting locations in the state of México. He was alone and carried only a camera to shoot photographs of promising landscapes.

A lone man shooting pictures in an area known for real-life narco violence might have been suspicious for local drug lords, but the truth might be hard to find as no witnesses have come forward given the remote location of Muñoz’s murder.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate,” said Netflix in a prepared statement.

Narcos‘ fourth season will focus for the first time on the decades-long history of Mexican drug cartels and organized crime, with close attention to Armando Carrillo Fuentes, ex-leader of the Juárez Cartel who was also known as El Señor de los Cielos, or The Lord of the Skies.

Reportedly the most powerful kingpin of the 1980s, Carrillo died in 1997 after botched plastic surgery that was to drastically alter his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munoz’s murder has raised doubts about whether the production of Narcos will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia, where it began three seasons ago. Such a decision would cost hundreds of jobs in Mexico.

San Bartolo Actopan

It has also generated alarm in the Mexican film industry for fear it will scare away international producers.

Muñoz, originally from the city of Puebla, worked for Mexico City-based production company Redrum and had a slew of high-profile credits to his name, including the films Sicario, Spectre, Fast & Furious and Apocalypto and the TV series Mozart in the Jungle and Narcos.

Source: Infobae (sp), Variety (en)