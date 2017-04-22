New agency to review public works projects

Fines of 168 million pesos have been levied in Mexico City for corruption

Line 12 of the Mexico City subway system is a prominent example of deficient public works projects in the country’s capital but it’s not the only one: since 2012 the state’s auditor’s office has uncovered and issued penalties for at least 185 similarly faulty projects.

Fines amounting to 168 million pesos (almost US $9 million) have been levied and civil servants have been sanctioned with temporary disqualifications to hold public office for up to 13 years, according to documents obtained by the newspaper Milenio through a freedom-of-information request.

Among the projects were the construction or renovation of senior citizens’ homes, kindergartens, sports and educational facilities, sidewalks, parks and even funeral parlours in the boroughs of Cuajimalpa, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco, where 130 public servants have been punished with fines totaling 134 million pesos.

There have also been fines of over 9 million pesos in connection with the violation of regulations in the construction of Lines 1, 2, 4 and 5 of the capital’s Metrobús. Nine civil servants were disqualified from holding public office for a period of 10 years.

State comptroller Eduardo Rovelo Pico described public works as a “very sensitive” theme because it is where most acts of corruption are committed.

To address the issue, Rovelo announced last month the creation of the Public Works Review Laboratory.

The comptroller said many of the projects delivered are different from what was originally contracted. “Every day we see the repaving of streets, the building of new sidewalks, the filling of potholes, all in an attempt to justify public works projects.”

“We want to see the truth behind [what’s reported], as well as the quality and adequacy of the supplies used,” said Rovelo.

The director of the Laboratory, Francisco González Ortega, believes the agency’s investigations will deter corruption in the management of construction supplies.

Eduardo Bohórquez, president of the anti-corruption watchdog organization Transparencia Mexicana, said the success of the Public Works Review Laboratory will be seen in the publication of the results of its inquiries.

“What’s important is that the proof is made public, and not become classified documents under the guise of security concerns. It is crucial that the authorities and the general public are aware of the Laboratory’s product and work,” he added.

