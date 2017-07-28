New barracks to bring security in Guerrero

Citizens of the Tierra Caliente and Centro regions of Guerrero will be more secure once new barracks have been built in Teloloapan, announced an Army general yesterday.

The new military facility will house 500 soldiers, said General Germán Javier Jiménez Mendoza, and the increased security it provides will give a boost to development.

The military presence, he asserted, will guarantee peace and tranquility and described the signing of an agreement for the construction of the new facility as a “historic moment.” Jiménez said it represented a clear sign of the concern on the part of all three levels of government for a safe environment.

Little detail was provided about the new barracks, apart from the fact that they will house 500 personnel and be built with highly durable materials that require little maintenance.

Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores described the facility as “important” and “transcendental” and said it was the result of adjustments to the state’s finances and collaboration with the federal government.

He also reasserted his commitment to strengthen public security.

Teleloapan

Teleloapan is located in the northern party of Guerrero in territory disputed by crime gangs that include the Familia Michoacana and Los Tequileros, where lawlessness has triggered the formation of self-defense groups in various communities.

Yesterday’s announcement was accompanied by the initiation of an operation to destroy 2,000 firearms that have been decommissioned in the state.

Source: El Universal (sp)