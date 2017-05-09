New base to reinforce Guanajuato security

Security in the Bajío region will be reinforced with a new military base that will house 3,000 military police officers in Irapuato, Guanajuato.

The National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) base will have the capacity for four battalions when it is completed in a year’s time.

During the laying of the first stone yesterday, Guanajuato Governor Miguel Márquez Márquez said Mexico needs reforms such as the Internal Security Law, now under consideration, to give more power to the institutions responsible for preventing and prosecuting crime.

“No to impunity, [no] to fuel theft . . . we want accountability for those that break the law and harm the public. We want a firm hand and a guarantee of peace and tranquility,” he said.

The governor said the new base is one of the most important projects undertaken by the joint security group Guanajuato Coordination Group.

Sedena chief General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda said Guanajuato is one of the states that has experienced remarkable economic growth in a short period of time, and for that reason all levels of government must collaborate in strengthening security and keep attracting investors.

“Without security there’s nothing; it is important that the federal, state and municipal governments give the attention to security that it requires,” said the Army chief.

The project is being built through a joint investment by the state government and the municipalities located along Guanajuato’s industrial corridor.

Source: El Universal (sp)