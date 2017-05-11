A new defense group in the Guerrero Sierra

Another self-defense group has been established in the violence-torn mountains of Guerrero by citizens seeking a means of protecting themselves against the lawlessness inflicted by organized crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

People of the Guerrero municipality of General Heliodoro Castillo have taken up arms under the banner of the 150-strong Tlacotepec Community Police (PCT), fed up with extortion and kidnapping by crime gangs.

The self-defense group introduced itself with a march by more than 3,000 people last Sunday in the streets of the city of Tlacotepec, the municipal seat, considered not only the political center of the state’s Sierra region, but also the zone with the largest opium poppy production in the country.

The installation of the citizens’ police force was confirmed by the state’s joint security agency, Guerrero Coordination Group, whose spokesman declared that if people find themselves in a “complicated scenario” and feel that security corporations have failed them they have the right to undertake to protect themselves.

“That’s already allowed by the law; they can do it as long as they remain independent from criminal organizations,” said Roberto Álvarez Heredia.

Given Tlacotepec’s location in the heart of the Sierra and the number of opium poppy plantations in region, Álvarez said that there was a lot of interest among members of the Guerrero Coordination Group about what comes of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioned by reporters about the new force, Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores declined to comment.

The new group won’t be alone. Other similar groups in Apaxtla de Castrejón, San Miguel Totolapan and Teloloapan are doing the same thing, and a spokesman for one welcomed their counterparts from Tlacotepec, who see the four providing a protective belt to help each other to protect their communities, which are connected geographically, against crime.

They will be going up against criminal gangs such as Los Tequileros and La Familia Michoacana.

The self-defense groups claim that local citizens have suffered abuse from federal and state police forces. Nor are they happy with the Mexican Army for its destruction of opium poppy plantations.

That crop, they say, represents their only livelihood given the dearth of economic opportunities. It is because of the lack of employment that they find themselves with no other option but to grow poppies.

Representatives of the groups have lamented that students continue to miss classes because teachers’ fears of being intimidated or kidnapped by the criminal gangs have closed schools.

Source: Milenio (sp), Digital Guerrero (sp)