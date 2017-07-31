New device improves on traditional Pap test

Non-invasive InstaPap tests for HPV and cervical cancer in just five minutes

Researchers at the Monterrey Institute of Technology (ITESM) have developed a device that offers a faster, more reliable alternative to a Pap smear, testing for human papillomavirus (HPV) and cancerous cells in just five minutes.

The device, now known commercially as InstaPap, proved successful in a clinical study in which 500 women aged 17 to 70 participated.

It was tested alongside traditional Pap smears on the randomly selected women: the commonly-used Pap test detected cancerous cells in 30% of cases but InstaPap did so in 90%.

The team also performed biopsies that confirmed the false negative results thrown by the traditional Pap test.

InstaPap detected that 70 of those tested had high-grade cervical lesions, while 120 had low-grade lesions.

“The women with high-grade lesions underwent yearly Pap tests but were never offered the correct diagnosis, a clear sign that this test has reached its maximum levels of efficiency and is now obsolete,” said Héctor Torres, CEO of Onko Solutions. The firm developed the new test over the course of 12 years under the direction of Torres and his three physician partners.

The successful trial run earned the company an official registration by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris), after which it has started testing women at the Juárez Hospital in Mexico City.

The simple device consists of a 20-centimeter-long wand that is introduced into the vaginal canal until the cervix is reached. Toxic measurements are then obtained through a series of luminous pulses.

“At the same time, electronic pulses that can detect and differentiate healthy from injured tissue are emitted through electrodes,” explained Torres, adding that through this part of the exam any of the 14 types of HPV can be detected, as well as their stage.

All the results can be read on a screen in the device’s handle. “We have a system that offers ‘normal’ or ‘abnormal’ data, and when needed will make use of a three-colored system: a red light means cancer, while a green light means healthy.”

“What’s important is that we’re detecting lesions that are undetectable by traditional means. We can even determine if the lesions can be reverted, or cured, by the body, because regrettably we come upon cases where unnecessary procedures are performed, surgeries or radiation, that only harm a woman’s development and fertility,” explained Torres.

“We want to turn around the statistics, in which cervical cancer is only detected at advanced stages and only in fewer than 17% at intermediate stages.”

The InstaPap device has a price of 95,000 pesos (US $5,300), but by November Onko Solutions will have a 60,000-peso model available.

Each test costs between 600 and 1,500 pesos ($34 to $84), but the researchers are hoping to have the Social Security Institute (IMSS) purchase their device, which “saves lives and reduces costs.”

InstaPap tests are also available, free of charge, on board the Dr. Vagón, (Dr. Wagon) program made available throughout the country by the Fundación Grupo México.

“This year we’ll reach 5,000 women, and all those interested can consult the places we’ll be by visiting instapap.mx,” Torres said.

