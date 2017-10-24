New equipment for Guanajuato hospital

The governor of Guanajuato celebrated Doctors’ Day yesterday with a tour of specialized new medical equipment installed this year at the General Hospital of Celaya.

Miguel Márquez Márquez said the new installations deliver advanced health care “to those who have the least.”

The equipment includes a shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) machine, installed in February, that allows medical staff to treat kidney stones and avoid surgery. So far 16 patients have benefited from the treatment.

Two months later the hospital was equipped with an electroencephalography (EEG) machine, which has served 254 patients since then.

The Celaya medical facility boasts the state’s only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, which has been used to perform over 6,000 studies since 2009.

In a prepared statement the state government reported that it invested almost 9.2 million pesos (US $480,000) in those three pieces of medical equipment. The government plans to finish the year with 134 fully equipped medical units throughout Guanajuato.

The investment of public funds in specialized medical equipment for three hospitals — Celaya, the Irapuato General Hospital and the León Pediatric Specialty Hospital — has risen to just over 27 million pesos.

The state has also invested in new medical staff, bumping the number of medical personnel by 45%. Guanajuato now has over 4,500 physicians and nurses, 1,121 of whom were hired this year.

