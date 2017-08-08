New hurricane watch issued for Veracruz

No casualties have been reported since tropical storm Franklin made landfall last night in Quintana Roo, but a new hurricane watch has been issued for the coast of Veracruz between the city of Veracruz and Río Pánuco.

The storm touched land at about 8:45pm yesterday near Pulticub, between Mahahual and Punta Herrero in southern Quintana Roo, said the National Water Commission.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm was situated 100 kilometers east-southeast of Campeche at 10:00am CDT today and was moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche later today, head westward tonight and tomorrow and be near the coast tomorrow night or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds were 75 km/h and some weakening is expected until the storm moves back over water, when it will strengthen again.

Franklin is forecast to produce total rainfall accumulations of 100 to 200 millimeters across portions of the Yucatán Peninsula, with as much as 300 millimeters in some areas, said the NHC.

The same forecast applies to Tabasco, northern Veracruz, northern Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Querétaro and eastern San Luis Potosí, although some areas could see accumulations of as much 380 millimeters.

Hurricane-strength winds are possible within the hurricane watch area by tomorrow evening.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coastline between Río Lagartos, Yucatán, and Sabancuy, Campeche, and between the city of Veracruz and Río Pánuco.

There were a few fallen trees, some interruptions in electrical service and minor flooding in Quintana Roo as a result of the storm, said Governor Carlos Joaquín. The Chetumal airport was closed at 6:00pm yesterday but reopened this morning at 7:00.

