New NAFTA could be good for agriculture

Renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could be an opportunity to extricate Mexican agriculture from rules that have harmed farming in Mexico.

Sergio Barrales Domínguez, president of the Autonomous University of Chapingo (UACh) in Puebla, said threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen NAFTA represent an opportunity to “make do without North American food” and fuel the domestic market and national food production.

“All that’s needed is political resolution” and a willingness to set aside “foreign pressures,” Barrales said in a prepared statement.

He warned of a collapse in food accessibility and sovereignty caused by poor national production, lack of well-paid jobs and the excessive importation of basic grains, vegetables and oilseeds of doubtful origin.

“[The UACh] is ready to participate in the renegotiation of NAFTA, in the creation of public policies that favor agriculture and the creation of local and regional food markets, bypassing the middleman and lowering prices,” said Barrales.

The university president referred to 56 programs the school has already created, which include rainwater collection systems for farming and human consumption, and its biofertilizer and gasoline saving programs.

Pedro Ponce Javana, deputy director of the institution, backed the president’s stance and issued the admonishment that the government vision that agriculture is “only a business” should shift to one in which it is considered a strategic sector for the country instead.

In Mexico, “you eat, but you are not nourished,” he continued.

The statement pointed out that Mexico imports 30% of the beans it consumes, 50% of the wheat, 80% of the rice and over 17 million tonnes of yellow corn, as well as other vegetables, fruits, oilseeds and processed foods.

The government “may assert there’s food safety in the country, as food is readily available in markets and on store shelves,” but would find it difficult to assert that all of its inhabitants are well fed.

Barrales said people in the lowest income bracket consume a high percentage of carbohydrates, and not enough proteins and vitamins, conditions that are conducive to creating conditions such as diabetes, obesity and malnutrition.

The University of Chapingo is an agricultural college with programs related to agriculture, forestry and fishing.

