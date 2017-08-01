New Playa museum dedicated to Kahlo

Visitors in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen can add a new cultural experience to the attractions the town has to offer.

The Frida Kahlo Museum Riviera Maya, arguably the first cultural offering to open its doors on Playa’s iconic 5th Avenue, is dedicated to one of the most well-known artists Mexico has given to the world.

The museum represents an investment of 20 million pesos (US $1.1 million), and its promoters expect to receive some 1,200 visitors per day.

The people are certainly there: Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue welcomes an estimated 39,000 people every day, some of whom have shown interest in cultural alternatives, according to Abraham Mendoza, director of cultural projects of the Frida Kahlo Arts and Culture Foundation.

Local weather conditions have made it impossible for the museum to have original paintings but that might change in the future.

Instead, the Frida Kahlo Museum Riviera Maya will display original photos and authorized reproductions of Kahlo’s masterpieces, as well as technological resources.

Mendoza told the newspaper Milenio that it will take visitors 55 minutes to walk through the exhibits, “getting close to the life of the artist through a sensorial experience.”

“The museum receives the public with an immersion room equipped with video mapping and an acoustic hologram display,” where Kahlo’s early years are narrated, including “the accident that changed her life.”

The next stop is called the ship of dreams, where the bed in which Kahlo was confined after her accident — and where she began painting — is reproduced, followed by a series of light boxes where her works are shown.

Another room has four mannequins depicting several stages of Kahlo’s life: there is a girl Frida with her polio-stricken leg, another alluding to her broken spine and her inability to bear children.

The journey through the museum and Kahlo’s life ends with an impressive offering dedicated to her.

“Let’s hope the people understand that having Frida Kahlo in a different destination besides Mexico City and in another format other than the Blue House Museum [the Frida Kahlo Museum in Coyoacán] offers the possibility of promoting her name,” said Mendoza.

Admittance to the museum is US $15, although residents of Quintana Roo get a 50% discount and Mexican tourists 10%.

The Frida Kahlo Museum Riviera Maya is open seven days a week from 9:00am to 11:00pm.

