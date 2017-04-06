New records set for auto output, exports

Automotive production and exports broke new records in March, soaring 36% and 32.7% respectively compared to March 2016.

The automotive industry produced 363,687 light vehicles last month, while exports totaled 297,571, said the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA). Both figures were the highest ever recorded for any month.

AMIA president Eduardo Solís cautioned that last year’s numbers were affected by Easter Week falling during March and technical work stoppages during the same month. Another factor is new competitors adding to the production output, he said.

Exports also broke a record in the first quarter with 750,000 units, up 14.2% over the same period last year. Eighty-five per cent of those vehicles were exported to the United States and Canada.

Domestic automotive sales also saw a big jump in March, setting a new record for the month with 137,012 units sold, up 17.2%.

