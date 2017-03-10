New women’s party launched in Oaxaca

Following in the footsteps of trailblazing Zapotec politician Eufrosina Cruz Mendoza, a group of Oaxaca women has banded together to create the first all-female political party in Mexico.

The main purpose of the Revolutionary Women’s Party (PMR) is to advocate for the right of women to enter politics, allowing them to run as candidates and hold public office, said president Guadalupe Díaz Pantoja.

Of the 3.5 million registered voters in the state 1.9 million are women, and it is they who “define change and who should rise to power.”

Despite several modifications and updates to state laws, Díaz said that politics in Oaxaca is still a machista, or sexist, affair, as only men are considered for the best positions and women are relegated to the background.

She said women no longer want to be considered as objects who can be manipulated for their votes. Instead, they want to “participate in politics, to vote and to rule without being stigmatized or discriminated against.”

“Political parties no longer belong to the people but to family elites, sects and political groups that only seek to enrich themselves,” she said.

The party’s course of action will be centered around three main themes: gender equality, care for the environment and restoring the people’s trust in political action. Another goal is to promote public policies that put a stop to violence against women.

The nascent political party will also strive to make an impact on the spending of state and municipal resources, focusing on tackling social inequality that affects women.

The PMR is still awaiting to be officially recognized by the state electoral authority but is confident that approval will be forthcoming. It obtained 16,000 signatures of support.

Source: Milenio (sp)