NGOs worry about fate of migrants in Mexico

A migrants’ advocacy organization warned this week that a wall on the Mexico-United States border won’t deter the northward flow of people, which by February could reach 1,000 a day.

Rubén Figueroa, coordinator of the Mesoamerican Migrant Movement, doesn’t think U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to build a border wall will slow down the flow of Central American migrants.

Instead, he forecasts an increase in the flow beginning in February.

Figueroa said undocumented Central American migrants leave their countries — such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala — to flee poverty and violent conditions, which will not change by erecting a wall.

Larger numbers of migrants is one concern. Another is that the Mexican government will use migrants as “currency when dealing over commercial issues with the United States,” Figueroa said.

Mexico has been accused of acting on the United States’ behalf in clamping down on the northward movement of people to the U.S. border.

NGOs fear that a migration crisis could provoke the Mexican government to control the flow in a more repressive way.

“We do not think that Mexico will be defending migrants at the discussion table [with the U.S.], and that makes us think that we could face a crisis on the Mexican side with regard to Central American migrants and deported Mexicans,” Figueroa said.

He recalled that President Barack Obama has ordered more deportations than any other president, a total of 2.8 million.

Source: El Financiero (sp)

