‘Night of horror’ for one Culiacán family

Armed confrontations in Sinaloa killed at least 10 people yesterday before triggering the circulation of fake audio recordings and photographs on social media, warning of further attacks and spreading shockwaves of fear among citizens.

Early yesterday morning, Army and Navy personnel took on armed gunmen they encountered while patrolling in the Villas del Real residential area of the city of Culiacán.

For one family, it was a night of horror.

Antonio, whose last name was not given, and his family were awoken at 4:00am by the sound of gunfire outside their home. “The bullets came through the doors and windows, struck a vehicle in the garage and sent family photographs falling from the walls of the living room,” Antonio told the newspaper El Universal.

Five presumed criminals and one marine died in the gun battle, which left bullet holes in several houses in the neighborhood, Antonio said. “It’s a miracle that there wasn’t a tragedy as a result.”

There was another faceoff later in the day when heavily armed men riding in at least 10 vehicles engaged in a shootout for several minutes in Villa Juárez, Navolato. Four people died, including a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire.

Later, warnings of further violence began appearing on social networks. Audio recordings claimed there were groups of armed men traveling in convoys of up to 170 vehicles, and photos were posted that claimed to show victims of the Navolato shooting.

There were also reports of gunfire in various parts of Culiacán.

The newspaper Ríodoce said yesterday it appeared the reports were untrue but there had been no official word from state authorities and meanwhile residents were panicking.

Many parents announced they would not send their children to school today and would remain sheltered in their homes.

The Navolato shooting could have been the result of infighting within the Sinaloa Cartel as factions within the gang vie for control, particularly now that its former leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is behind bars in the United States, where he is awaiting trial on narcotics charges.

