Nissan announces special edition Tsuru

Production of the iconic model will be discontinued in May

Anyone who happens to be passionate about the iconic Nissan Tsuru, which according to the newspaper Milenio found a place in the hearts of Mexicans after production began in 1984, can now buy a special edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

But they had better hurry: only 1,000 units of the new model, called the Buen Camino, are available.

The car went on sale today, with the top model listed at 172,500 pesos, or US $8,500, and boasting some technology never before seen in a Tsuru, such as USB outlets and hands-free Bluetooth wireless.

But the vehicle is the same Tsuru that was declared one of the most unsafe cars on the road by Latin NCAP, the new-car assessment program in Latin America, whose tests found the vehicle sadly lacking.

On top of that it has neither air bags nor anti-lock brakes, two reasons why the car is being phased out. New Mexican regulations will require both in 2019.

Nissan announced last June that it would stop manufacturing the Tsuru this year. The company now says production will cease in May.

For the record, here are some facts with which to remember the vehicle:

ADVERTISEMENT

• The name is Japanese for the red-crowned crane, a symbol of longevity.

• The car was produced at Nissan plants in Morelos and Aguascalientes.

• The new commemorative model, Buen Camino, will only be available in orion blue.

• More than 2.4 million Tsurus have been sold.

• The car has been exported to more than 30 countries, a total of 397,280 units.

• Three generations have been built since 1984.

• Between 2007 and 2012, 4,102 people died in accidents involving a Tsuru.

• It was one of the most popular models among car thieves in 2016.

• Last year, 49,337 Tsurus were sold in Mexico.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Milenio (sp)