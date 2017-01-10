No fuel in Mexicali due to Pemex protest

Taxi operators leave after agreeing to tax break but about 20 protesters remain

A blockade at a Pemex terminal in La Rosita, Mexicali, is only 20-strong, but there’s no more gasoline in the municipality, according to a gas station trade association.

Onexpo president José Ángel García Elizondo said this morning that all Mexicali’s gas stations were closed due to the lack of supplies of both gasoline and diesel.

The Baja California government has been attempting to negotiate with a group of people blocking access to the terminal in protest against the federal government’s big fuel price increase that went into effect January 1.

Officials succeeded today in persuading about 100 taxi drivers to accept a tax break and end their protest, leaving about 20 people at the site as of 2:00pm today.

Teacher Gabriela Aranguré said those remaining would “continue fighting” and looking out for the public. She said taxi operators had accepted a deal but forecast that gas prices would go up again in three months.

“We’re not signing anything, we’re looking for the standardization with the price of gasoline in the United States, equal or less.”

Source: Reforma (sp), Milenio (sp)

