No water service for 37% of Cuernavaca

More than one-third of residents in Cuernavaca, Morelos are starting a new week with no running water because of the municipal government’s unpaid electric bill.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has cut electricity to several water supply points in the city and says it will not reconnect the service until 25% of the debt is paid. The Cuernavaca Water and Sewerage System (Sapac) is in arrears for 91.1 million pesos (US $4.5 million).

CFE spokesman Raúl Gómez Cárdenas called on Cuernavaca Mayor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, a former professional soccer player, to sign a new payment agreement.

“The idea is to establish the position of the two organizations (CFE and Sapac) and settle on a new agreement that allows the water distribution problem to be solved . . . .”

The Morelos State Water Commission (CEAGUA) says that more than half the city’s supply points are out of service, leaving 37% of residents or 135,000 people without water.

In response, the Morelos state government announced Saturday that it would start a water delivery service to the affected neighborhoods today, using 10 tanker trucks.

According to the state government the debt has grown exponentially during Blanco’s term as mayor, as his predecessor left office owing just 10 million pesos in unpaid electricity bills.

A 24.3-million-peso payment was made in 2016 as part of a restructuring of the debt after threats were made to cut power. However, reports say that this amount was not deducted from the total.

State Interior Secretary Matías Quiroz Medina attributes the current problem to mismanagement.

“The crisis is caused by the poor administration of Sepac, which has committed 92% of its income to operational costs despite 540 million pesos being injected into the organization between 2015 and 2016.”

He called on Blanco to meet his responsibilities and obligations.

However, Blanco remains defiant, denying that the problem is as serious as claimed by the media and state authorities.

“First of all I want to tell you that the city’s water supply system is reaching 90% of neighborhoods despite the state government pressuring the CFE so that negotiations break down,” he said Saturday in a press release. “The attitude of the CFE spokesman shows that to be the case. Never before has the CFE been so violent towards a municipal administration.”

The statement also takes aim at the governor.

“Just yesterday, I received news that Governor Graco Ramírez plans to start a water-tanker donation program using vast resources of the state to wage war against me, as if Morelos had no greater need. This tanker donation was announced a few days ago by his ally in the Morelos state Congress, Jaime Álvaro Cisneros, making it clear who the deputies work for.”

Blanco and Ramírez have been at loggerheads since the former took office in January last year.

Source: Milenio (sp)