‘Normalistas’ rampage in Chiapas, Oaxaca

Two groups of people believed to be teachers in training went on the rampage in two states this week.

A building housing a federal education agency was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning after a group of 40 men, their faces masked, broke into the building in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, trashed the interior and started a fire on the third floor, said the Chiapas Attorney General’s office (FGE).

The state Education Secretariat said later the facility was damaged to the extent that it will have to be demolished.

Authorities said that after analyzing surveillance camera footage it was determined that those responsible were normalistas, or teachers in training in state-run institutions known as Normal Schools (Escuelas Normales).

The individuals, identified as members of the Coordinator of Normal Students of Chiapas State (CENECh), left the scene of the fire aboard a bus, said an official report.

But the normalistas denied any involvement in the destruction of the offices.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office apprehended 13 women and 10 men on Wednesday for stealing a city bus and kidnapping its driver. Nineteen were later released while the remaining four, two women and two men, face charges of kidnapping, rioting and property damage.

They are believed to have participated in the burning of the office building on Tuesday.

There were arrests yesterday in a similar case involving suspected students in Oaxaca, but with a very different outcome.

Oaxaca police arrested some 40 individuals after they were alerted by photographs on social media that showed them breaking into a Lala truck and stealing the dairy products it was carrying.

Police caught them red-handed and took them all into custody but released them soon after without explanation.

The newspaper El Imparcial reported that the students had alerted members of the CNTE teachers’ union local, Section 22, about the arrests, who in turn issued a statement demanding the release of the students and threatened to erect roadblocks.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Imparcial (sp)