Not just government is corrupt in Mexico

4 new UNAM students with perfect grades talk about their country

Corruption, inequality, injustice and crime. Those are among the characteristics of Mexico that don’t sit well with four students who are about to begin their studies at the National Autonomous University (UNAM).

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, the four preparatory school graduates with perfect grades spoke about what drives them and their perception of their country as they come of age.

Their perfect scores in preparatory school allowed them the freedom to choose whatever major they wished. All four decided to enroll in the university’s most sought-after program: medical surgeon.

How sought after is it? At the beginning of the last school year, 73 applicants competed for a single place.

The 17 and 18-year-olds said their good grades were not a result of genetics but discipline, perseverance, effort and hard work.

And what about Mexico? María Fernanda Gómez Hernández was direct in her assessment: “I don’t like corruption, it could be avoided.”

She would like to see public money invested in building hospitals and more UNAM campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Rivera Ávalos believes that all Mexicans are born as potential UNAM pumas (cougars, the university’s mascot) or National Polytechnic Institute burros blancos (white donkeys).

But what holds people back from obtaining a degree is inequality and the lack of opportunities that don’t allow them to fully develop their capabilities.

“Some students arrive at the preparatory [school] without any money for food. I think that’s an important factor that prevents you from having the same opportunities,” said Rivera, adding that not only should “Mexico change its mentality, but UNAM should reach every corner of our country. Education is key and it is sad that it is denied to some people.”

César Saith Castillo Ruiz loves the diversity and warmth of the people of Mexico but dislikes injustice, corruption and crime although he concedes that “we have fostered many of those things ourselves.”

Change falls upon the government, he said, but good citizens are also a requirement.

“We must do our part if the country is to change. We need to adopt different attitudes, taking into consideration what hasn’t worked. I’d love to get a sense of democracy and see capable people leading the country.”

But “Politics are ugly,” he remarked.

Marco Antonio Delaye Martínez agreed that change must come from everyone, observing that the country’s education system must change as well.

“It’s not only the government that is corrupt, but Mexicans, too, and that degrades society. Government and society are both to blame. Mexicans fight to try to rescue their identity, but sometimes we feel inferior to foreigners; we have to increase awareness that we can but we lack confidence.”

Source: El Universal (sp)