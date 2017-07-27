Saith Castillo and Martínez at UNAM. Saith Castillo and Martínez at UNAM.
Not just government is corrupt in Mexico

4 new UNAM students with perfect grades talk about their country

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Corruption, inequality, injustice and crime. Those are among the characteristics of Mexico that don’t sit well with four students who are about to begin their studies at the National Autonomous University (UNAM).

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, the four preparatory school graduates with perfect grades spoke about what drives them and their perception of their country as they come of age.

Their perfect scores in preparatory school allowed them the freedom to choose whatever major they wished. All four decided to enroll in the university’s most sought-after program: medical surgeon.

How sought after is it? At the beginning of the last school year, 73 applicants competed for a single place.

The 17 and 18-year-olds said their good grades were not a result of genetics but discipline, perseverance, effort and hard work.

And what about Mexico? María Fernanda Gómez Hernández was direct in her assessment: “I don’t like corruption, it could be avoided.”

She would like to see public money invested in building hospitals and more UNAM campuses.

Rafael Rivera Ávalos believes that all Mexicans are born as potential UNAM pumas (cougars, the university’s mascot) or National Polytechnic Institute burros blancos (white donkeys).

But what holds people back from obtaining a degree is inequality and the lack of opportunities that don’t allow them to fully develop their capabilities.

“Some students arrive at the preparatory [school] without any money for food. I think that’s an important factor that prevents you from having the same opportunities,” said Rivera, adding that not only should “Mexico change its mentality, but UNAM should reach every corner of our country. Education is key and it is sad that it is denied to some people.”

César Saith Castillo Ruiz loves the diversity and warmth of the people of Mexico but dislikes injustice, corruption and crime although he concedes that “we have fostered many of those things ourselves.”

Change falls upon the government, he said, but good citizens are also a requirement.

“We must do our part if the country is to change. We need to adopt different attitudes, taking into consideration what hasn’t worked. I’d love to get a sense of democracy and see capable people leading the country.”

But “Politics are ugly,” he remarked.

Marco Antonio Delaye Martínez agreed that change must come from everyone, observing that the country’s education system must change as well.

“It’s not only the government that is corrupt, but Mexicans, too, and that degrades society. Government and society are both to blame. Mexicans fight to try to rescue their identity, but sometimes we feel inferior to foreigners; we have to increase awareness that we can but we lack confidence.”

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • jwd

    Smart kids in many ways!

  • delmaracer

    Perhaps, the future of Mexico is looking better, with young adults like these two.

  • Güerito

    I’ll bet at least two of the four will be in the US by 2020.

  • Jeff Swanson

    Here it is in black and white, read it and weep….. THE REAL PROBLEM WITH MEXICO! The guy who wrote this is a “Super Hero”

    June 26, 2017September 25, 2017 Luis Miguel

    Why Does Mexico Suck?

    Why can Mexico never rise above poverty, crime, and corruption? Here’s everything wrong with Mexican culture.

    Mexicans are some of the proudest people with regard to their country and culture. Nearly any Mexican will talk about his home country with the utmost fondness and nostalgia, despite the fact that he sure as hell doesn’t want to go back to living there.

    In all the debate over immigration, few people ever stop to ask themselves why Mexico is so horrible that its citizens leave in masses and fight to the death not to be sent back.

    A lot of good would come from seriously reflecting on that question.

    For one, Mexicans might realize what they’re doing wrong and correct it, thereby improving their country and eliminating the need to migrate to the US.

    Second, we would become aware of the serious cultural flaws in the Mexican character and reconsider our over-willingness to freely allow entry to so many Mexican immigrants.

    So what’s the deal with Mexico? It can’t be the scarcity of resources. Mexico has land and resources enough to make it a true rival to the US if they wanted to be.

    Is it their form of government? That can’t be it either. Apart from a few aesthetic differences, the Mexican government almost completely rips off the American system (as I’ll be discussing below, stealing others’ ideas is something Mexico is very good at).

    What, then, is keeping Mexico back as a nation?

    It Isn’t Just Their Government

    Ask any Mexican (and believe me, I’ve asked many of them) what the problem is with Mexico and every one of them will give you the same answer: “It’s the government’s fault!”

    Mexicans believe that the cause of all the poverty, illiteracy, violence, and lawlessness in their country is a corrupt government that doesn’t care about the its citizens.

    Of course, it’s very true that Mexico has a corrupt government that doesn’t care about its citizens. There’s no arguing against that.

    But Mexicans stop at the self-analysis there. They don’t consider whether a crooked government is itself merely a symptom of a deeper issue.

    Saying that the only problem with Mexico is the government begs a few questions:

    How did the government become corrupt in the first place? As mentioned, the Mexican government is similar to that of the US and other first-world representative republics. What makes politicians in Mexico’s government more susceptible to corruption than those in comparable systems around the world?

    Mexicans have been saying that their government is the problem for at least a century now. If everybody agrees that that’s their one and only problem, why hasn’t something been done about it by now?

    Why do drastic attempts to change Mexico, like the Mexican Revolution, result in a recreation of the exact same miserable situation?

    If the Mexican government is all there is to blame, why do Mexican communities in the US became cesspools of crime and corruption that are as bad as or worse than Mexico? Shouldn’t the situation of Mexican immigrants immediately improve once they’re free from the horrible Mexican government?

    Just taking a few seconds to ponder these questions makes it obvious that there’s something more to the Mexico dilemma than just a bad government.

    It’s a Question of Culture

    Clearly, the problem is with the Mexican people themselves. Specifically, it’s with the culture they perpetuate.

    If you have any doubt about that, do this brief thought experiment:

    Imagine for a minute that you had all Americans and all Mexicans switch places. You had all Mexico move to the US, start living in Ameircan homes, running American businesses, going to American schools, and following the American form of government.

    Likewise, all Americans go south of the border and start running the society left to them by the Mexicans.

    Now give both these groups 30 years. How do you imagine the two countries will look after that time period?

    If you’re honest with yourself, you realize that in the world of that thought experiment you’ll still see mass illegal immigration–except the illegal aliens will be fleeing south instead of north.

    Every nation has its own culture. A culture includes values. Those values influence actions. And those collective actions determine the state of the society.

    If you have a culture with many good values,such as honesty, hard work, self-efficacy, then that society will be prosperous.

    But if you have a culture marked by vices, you’re going to have disorder and misery–kind of like what you see in Mexico.

    First-Hand Experiences in Mexico

    I was born and raised in the US. My parents are Guatemalan and Salvadorian. My experience with Mexico is having lived there for four years.

    Two of those years were spent as an LDS Missionary. The other two years were spent living as a regular guy while I arranged for my Guatemalan-born wife’s immigrant visa.

    I’m grateful for that experience because it helped me to dispel a lot of myths related to Mexico and immigration. Ironically, I’m more conservative after having lived in Mexico than I was going in.

    Based on my observations, these are the issues with Mexican culture that continually serve as a stumbling block to them no matter where they go.

    #1. Mexican Culture Does Not Respect the Rule of Law

    One of the most detrimental components of the Mexican character is a flat-out disregard for rules and for laws.

    When I was in Mexico, many of the people there expressed to me a fascination with Americans’ devotion to upholding the law, even in small things. They found it funny that we Americans come to a complete halt at stop signs and red lights, and that a “do not trespass” sign is enough to keep us off private property.

    There is a stark difference between the American and the Mexican mindset. Americans have an attitude of reverence to the law. It’s something sacred. You respect the law even if you disagree with it, and even if nobody is watching you.

    Mexicans, on the other hand, see law and rules as nothing more than an annoyance. They will keep the law if they suspect they’re being observed. But if they believe there’s no chance of being caught, they won’t think twice about breaking the law to get what they want.

    This is the primary reason corruption is so rampant in the Mexican government. No matter who the people elect, the public can’t keep tabs on them 24/7. Once in private, government officials can’t help succumbing to temptation. Their self-serving desires overpower whatever sense of duty they have.

    A lack of respect for the rule of law is also why Mexicans don’t understand constitutionalism. They can’t imagine their will being limited by an archaic piece of paper. If they want something bad enough, it should be allowed no matter what the constituion or laws say. That’s why Mexicans are so susceptible to leftist sway.

    #2. Mexican Culture Prefers the Easy Way Out

    This cultural trait goes hand-in-hand with disrespect for the law. When you understand how these two work together, it makes sense why murderous drug lords are idols among the Mexican people.

    Traditionally, Americans have taken great pride in becoming successful through their own labor. Ours is a society in which anyone can become a billionaire, but what makes wealth satisfying is when it comes after years of sacrifice.

    In the United States, it’s the self-made man, not the trust fund kid, who recieves adulation. Rags to riches stories of individuals like Andrew Carnegie and Thomas Edison have become part of our cultural mythos.

    Easy money doesn’t have the same appeal as a fortune made through toil and ingenuity. Men feel satisfaction in working hard.

    This is all very different from Mexico, where work is something to be avoided at all cost.

    Because there’s no appreciation for the value of hard work, the mentality in Mexico is to always look for the path of least resistance–even when this means stepping over ethical boundaries.

    Why save money to buy something you want when you can steal it from someone else? Why go to school and get a career when you can become a drug dealer? Why come up with an original idea when you can rip off someone else’s?

    The impulse to take the easy way out is another reason Mexican public officials are among the most corrupt in the world.

    It’s especially true for Mexican police. Requesting bribes is like taking candy from a baby. The police don’t even think twice about asking for money now. The bribe culture is so entwined in all government agencies that they’re never going to be rid of it.

    #3. Mexicans Culture Does Not Respect Private Property

    One of the biggest priorities for the founders of the United States was the protection of property. They wanted to be sure that neither the government nor the envious masses would be able to steal away a man’s hard earned estate.

    After all, what good are life and liberty if you can’t enjoy your property?

    Mexicans see things differently.

    People have no qualms about stealing electricity. About stealing cable serivce. About stealing your Wifi. If it’s revelealed that someone is engaging in such mooching, there’s no public censuring. As long as you can get away with it, it’s alright.

    If you own a house in Mexico and do not live there, you better be sure it’s occupied at all times with tenants, otherwise it will be occupied by squatters. Either that, or the neighbors will turn your home into a garbage bin.

    Yes, I’m being completely literal. I saw many unoccupied houses that the neighbors would use to throw all of their trash into. They would do it because they didn’t want to pay for garbage collection.

    Want to check out some books from the library? You’re out of luck. The few libraries there are don’t allow you to check out books because they know people won’t return them. They would just turn around and sell the books in the street market for a quick buck.

    Intellectual property has no protection. Some of the pop-culture themed establishments I ran into included a Rugrats car wash and a Loony Toons pizza stand. Viacmon and Warner Bros. definitely didn’t give those guys permission.

    Even personal space isn’t respected. Keeping the neighbors from blocking your driveway when their friends park in front of your house is a nearly daily battle.

    This is another reason Democrats win over Mexicans so easily. The Leftist disdain for personal property rings familiar.

    #4. Mexican Culture Is Proud and Arrogant

    If you give a Mexican person even a little bit of authority, it immediately goes to his head. He can be head bagger at the supermarket and he acts like he’s the King of England.

    As a result, dealing with Mexicans in public settings is a hassle you should avoid like the plague. Mexican receptionists, bureaucrats, and store clerks are the worst on earth. I’ve yet to meet one who doesn’t talk to you in a high-and-mighty tone.

    You’d think that people in the service industry would be better. After all, their success depends on treating customers decently, right?

    Unfortunately, Mexicans have yet to learn the basics of customer service. Even the most lowly waiter acts like he’s doing you a favor by dining at his restaurant.

    With this widespread attitude, it’s no wonder the Mexican government has issues. If a bank clerk thinks he’s the Lord reincarnated, imagine the senators. Or the President. In the case of Mexico, it doesn’t even take absolute power to corrupt absolutely.

    #5. Mexican Culture is Prejudiced

    One of the greatest ironies is that, for all the cries of racism Mexicans level against Americans, your average Mexican is far more racist and prejudiced than your typical American.

    Mexicans openly express their contempt for blacks. When Haitians started pouring into Tijuana recently, Mexicans throughout the city went up in arms. They didn’t want these blacks crowding their city and “contaminating their race.”

    In Mexico, the common belief is that Central Americans are inferior. Despite being against President Trump’s wall, Mexicans are all for keeping Guatemalans and Salvadorians out. When it comes to Central Americans in Mexico, the majority of Mexicans have no problem with deportation.

    I’ve never experienced prejudice in the United States, even while living in the South, which Leftists say is racist paradise. However, in Mexico I had people tell me to my face that as a son of Central American parents I didn’t deserve to be in their country.

    Mexicans constantly rail against “racist white peope.” Yet I can’t help wondering if it isnt a case of envy, because Mexicans are strangely obsessed with white skin. Mexicans fawn over children when they’re born with fair skin, blue eyes, or blonde hair.

    Meanwhile, dark skin is often seen in a negative light. It’s common to hear the words moreno and negro (“dark skinned” and “black” respectively) as pejoratives.

    I also find it strange that even though most people in Mexico have tan skin, most of the actors and actresses you see on Mexican television are white.

    Moreover, Mexicans tend to have little respect for people of other cultures. If you don’t speak their language with a perfect Mexican accent, you’re mocked to no end. When they’re in the US, however, it’s their right to speak English with a proud Mexican accent.

    (By the way, only in America is there so much effort put into accomodating different languages. In Mexico, no one’s going to coddle you if you don’t learn Spanish).

    #6. Mexican Culture Rationalizes Reprehensible Behavior

    This is the one that ties them all together. Cultures may differ one from another, but laws of morality are universal and objective. When people see that their personal and collective behavior is deficient, they experience cognitive dissonance.

    Instead of accepting their faults and striving to improve, most Mexicans have become masters of rationalization.

    What’s the rarest sound in the world? It’s the sound of a Mexican apologizing. It doesn’t matter how egregious the mistake or how devastating the consequence of that mistake. Your average Mexican will never accept he was wrong or say he’s sorry.

    There’s always an excuse. There’s always a reason why it’s not their fault.

    When talking with a Mexican involved in any form of wrongdoing, you might as well be arguing with a child.

    Conclusion

    The people of Mexico create their own travails. And they bring their self-defeating culture with them when they cross the border.

    If Mexicans want to immigrate legally to the US, they have to be willing to put aside their traditions and accept an American way of life.

    If they won’t do that, then America should have the spine to deny them entry. That is, unless we want to live like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day–living in a year-round Cinco de Mayo.

