Nurses’ hunger strike ends after 10 days

Nine had joined the protest by the time it ended Thursday

The hunger strike by nurses in Chiapas is over after agreements were reached with the state government.

The nurses’ protest, held at the main entrance to the Rafael Pascacio Gamboa Regional Hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, was to draw attention to shortages of supplies and equipment and demand the reinstatement of 15 of their colleagues who had been dismissed.

The protesters also demanded the payment of wages and over 130 million pesos (over US $7 million) owed in bonuses and retirement and insurance payments.

Five nurses began the strike on April 3 with another nurse joining every 48 hours. As of Tuesday, a total of nine were participating in the protest, although one had to be hospitalized for bleeding in the digestive tract.

By Thursday, two more nurses were suffering tachycardia while another two were hyperglycemic.

Although agreements have been reached with the state, the protest camp at the hospital will remain until April 20, when the first new supply of medications is expected.

The agreements between the nurses and the government call for the immediate reinstatement of their dismissed colleagues and the permanent stocking of medications and medical supplies at the Rafael Pascacio Gamboa hospital.

