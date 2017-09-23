Oaxaca, Chiapas begin rebuilding next week

Reconstruction of homes and buildings in Oaxaca and Chiapas that were damaged or collapsed in this month’s first big earthquake is expected to start by the middle of next week, President Enrique Peña Nieto said yesterday.

Almost two million people were affected by the September 7 quake in the two southern states and 300,000 were identified as victims, including close to 100 people who lost their lives.

While visiting the devastated Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, Peña Nieto said that money will be allocated to affected families via stored-value cards that will be delivered directly to victims.

A census that identified damage had been completed in both states, he said, and the information collected would be used to determine who would receive the government support.

“These cards will correspond to the names and records taken in each home . . . We are going to deliver this card that makes some of the funds available in cash but most are for buying materials for the construction and reconstruction of homes.”

He also said a temporary work program would employ residents in the reconstruction efforts and further financial support would be offered to affected businesses.

The task to rebuild will be huge as thousands of homes and buildings across both states were damaged in the powerful 8.2-magnitude quake.

In Santiago Niltepec, where the president made his announcement, almost all of the municipality’s 1,700 homes were damaged and the majority of them will have to be rebuilt entirely. There are similar stories in other communities, including Juchitán, which took the brunt of the quake’s force.

But Peña Nieto said he was confident that reconstruction could be completed quickly.

“I’m convinced that if we hurry we can have all homes rebuilt in three months, four months at the most.”

Responding to a resident’s concern that aid would be politicized in the lead-up to next year’s presidential election, Peña Nieto stressed that his government didn’t want any person or political party to attempt to gain from destruction and human suffering.

Santiago Niltepec

“No one has the right to take advantage of this situation; we must act with great transparency by directly supporting the people affected,” he said.

Yet more seismic activity was recorded in Oaxaca this morning, causing the collapse of nine buildings in Juchitán.

Rescue and recovery efforts are also continuing in the aftermath of the September 19 earthquake that caused extensive damage and loss of life across five states in central Mexico including Mexico City.

Source: El Universal (sp)